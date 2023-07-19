Summer Restaurant Week returns to Fredericksburg, beginning Friday through July 30, with an even bigger lineup this year. It’s a great time to enjoy your favorites at a special price or explore someplace new.

According to Danelle Rose of Fredericksburg Economic Development and Tourism, “There are 44 restaurants participating. The most that we have ever had for a Restaurant Week.”

With 44 places to choose from, there’s bound to be at least one that local diners haven’t discovered yet.

This year’s participants include: 25 30 Espresso, Abner B’s Ice Cream Company, Agave Bar & Grill, Alpine Chef Restaurant, Always Flavored, Better 4 U Juices, Billiken’s Smokehouse, Blue Cow Ice Cream, Brock’s Riverside Grill, Castiglia’s Italian Restaurant, City Vino, Colonial Tavern Home to the Irish Brigade, Cool Cat Cupcakes, Cork and Table, EATS Burgers, Eileen’s Bakery & Cafe, FoodE, Fredericksburg Food Cooperative, Harry’s Downtown, Italian Station, J. Brian’s Tap Room, J2’s Restaurant & Lounge, La Petite Auberge, Maggie’s Subs, Mangoes, Mason Dixon Cafe, Mellow Mushroom, Orofino Restaurant, Pimenta, Rebellion Bourbon Bar and Kitchen, Red Dragon Brewery, Rehana’s, Ristorante Renato, Sammy T’s, Sedona Taphouse, Soup and Taco, Soup and Taco 2, Suad’s Majles Dessert & Coffee, Sunken Well Tavern, Sweet Reasons Cupcakes, Tapa Rio, The Southern Bagel and Provision, Vivify Burger and Lounge, and Water’s End Brewery.

Restaurant Week passports are available at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center, at participating restaurants or online. Dine at five restaurants to be entered into a drawing. To learn more and view special Restaurant Week menus, visit fxbg.com/restaurants/restaurant- week.

Follow along on social media with hashtags: #fxbgrw #fxbgrestaurantweek #fxbgeats