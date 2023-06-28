In our Fredericksburg area that is so rich with sites and stories of the inception of our nation, Independence Day celebrations abound, ranging from spirited community galas to festivals at historic venues. All offer fun-filled experiences for all ages, and events at sites that played a role in the American Revolution also remind us of the courage of our Founding Fathers, who were undaunted by the odds and risked all to begin a trail-blazing journey to liberty and equality for all.

Fourth in Fredericksburg

Independence Day celebrations start at the crack of dawn on the Fourth with the Fallen Heroes 5-Miler race at 7:30 a.m. and race-day registration beginning at 6:30 at the visitors center—in addition to online sign-ups. The race will begin at Caroline Street between Lafayette and Frederick streets and finish at Charlotte Street between Princess Anne and Caroline streets. Proceeds will support local veterans and first-responders who are in need of assistance.

Literally keeping the momentum going, the younger set will line up for their annual Children’s Roll N Stroll parade at the VRE parking lot at 9 a.m. and set forth to Market Square with their array of creatively decorated trikes, bikes, wagons and strollers, bringing cheer and joy to all they pass. Prizes will be awarded to the best adult and child costumes as well as the most creatively and impressively decorated rolling wonder.

The celebration continues with the Festival of the Streets at Riverfront Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring an Art and Craft Show, children’s activities, including a moon bounce and face painting, and entertainment by Patsy’s Country Classics and Memories of Elvis by Michael Hoover. The Presentation of the Colors by the American Legion at noon will include a greeting from Fredericksburg’s Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw.

“I hope that families will come out to enjoy this celebration of Freedom with events and activities that are offered especially for the Fourth in Fredericksburg,” said special events coordinator Sammy Walker.

Fredericksburg’s festivities will climax that night with the FredNats Patriotic Palooza at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium, including moon bounces, lawn games, a showing of the classic movie “National Treasure” and an awe-inspiring fireworks display.

Info: fredericksburgva.gov/fourthinfxbg. Parking map available at https://www.fredericksburgva.gov/744/Parking

Spotsylvania Stars and Stripes Spectacular

The folks of Spotsylvania County invite one and all to join in the excitement and fun of their 17th annual Stars and Stripes Spectacular on Saturday, July 1, at the historic Courthouse District. The festivities will include music by DJ JD Roberts, singer/songwriter Big Rob & Etc., and the acclaimed U.S. Army Band Downrange. In addition, guests can enjoy foot-tapping tunes of the Schuyler Bluegrass Band and the Just Wingin’ It Bluegrass Band.

Children may be inspired to see demonstrations by their peers in the Spotsylvania Sparkettes majorette troupe, as well as members of the Soo Bahk Do and Tiger Rock Tae Kwon Do studios, who display their skills in the martial arts that promote mind-body unity and basic life skills. A longstanding favorite, magician and juggler Jonathan Austin will thrill the audience with his slight-of-hand feats, illusions and hallmark humor.

The crescendo of the festivities will be a fireworks display lighting the sky with a synchronized patriotic soundtrack presented by Thunder 104.5.

“Spotsylvania’s Stars and Stripes Spectacular is an unforgettable and bonding experience for families,” said Michelle McGinnis, Director of Community Engagement and Tourism. “With nearly 25 food vendors, more than 40 businesses, four stages of live entertainment, as well as children’s activities, tours and demonstrations—all in a historical setting—there is something for all to enjoy!”

Stafford’s 4th of July Spectacular

With its awesome fireworks display, Stafford County’s 4th of July Spectacular has become an eagerly awaited tradition for many families and has become a signature event of Independence Day festivities. In sites ranging from a hillside near the university campus, to Old Mill Park, to the Chatham bridge, folks gather to view the dynamic dramatic patterns illuminating the night sky. Fireworks begin at dusk (around 9:30), but excitement is in the air from the opening of the event at 6 p.m. and the Fredericksburg Concert Band will perform emotive patriotic music at the Celebration Stage from 6:30-8 p.m. DJ music, surprise grab bags for family fun, yard games and food trucks add to the festive atmosphere.

Admission is free. Parking is also free and available onsite, but space is limited. The parking area typically fills up before dusk, so guests are encouraged to carpool. Leashed well-behaved dogs are welcome.

Folks who view the fireworks at Pratt Park or the Expo Center parking area are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, and among the items that are not allowed at the venues are tents, alcoholic beverages, sparklers, and grills.

CELEBRATIONS AT HISTORICAL SITES

Fabulous Fourth at Ferry Farm: A fascinating site for the celebration and exploration of the birth of our country is Ferry Farm, George Washington’s boyhood home at the shores of the Rappahannock, where our first president spent his formative years.

Young guests can try their hand at toys and games their counterparts would have played in the Colonial era, such as lawn bowling, Hoop-and-Stick (which has become Stafford County’s logo), Ball-and-Cup, Jacob’s Ladder, and Graces, in which two players launch and catch hoops with two sticks. While many children today may be adept at high-tech games, they can challenge themselves with these games that require physical dexterity. Crafts for kids featured on the Fourth include making tri-cornered hats and creating a Ball-and-Cup game that they can take home to practice with.

General George Washington will stroll the grounds and engage with guests and will be happy to share about his life, the Revolutionary War, and even his boyhood memories. Visitors can also explore the encampments of different military units and ask questions of re-enactors of soldiers from different regiments. In addition, Ferry Farm’s archaeologists will introduce guests to the two “digs” they are currently working on and talk about what they do, artifacts they have found, and what they have learned from them.

Families are also welcomed to take the opportunity to engage in a tour of the Washington’s house.

“Everything, including the structure, is a reproduction, so we not only allow but encourage adults and children to sit on the furniture, handle objects, and open drawers,” said Allison Ellis, Manager of Public Programs. “Kids love to sit on the rope beds and feather mattresses and even pose for photos in the huge fireplace in the parlor. Guests are also invited to leave their hand print to help create the stars and stripes on a community flag that will be displayed at special events in the future. With this spectrum of activities, there is truly something for everybody and admission is only $1.”

The Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop: The folks at the Washington Heritage Museums are hosting two events that will repeat throughout the day, at times that are syncopated to allow families to experience both. At 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., the town crier will alert visitors to breaking news in the Colonial era, with the announcement and reading of the Declaration of Independence. Guests young and old will be invited to add their signature to the document on display using a quill pen and ink.

“It is very moving to hear the Declaration of Independence read aloud,” said Executive Director Anne Darron. “Though it was written nearly 250 years ago, its significance and impact are very much alive today and may spark discussions among parents and children.”

At 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., costumed reenactors will invite all to join them at the nearby Rising Sun Tavern for Story Time, featuring children’s books related to the Revolution and activities in the back garden such face painting and kite making. For the standard admission fee, visitors can also take a tour of the site, which was once the home of George Washington’s youngest brother Charles and provides a lively interpretation of Colonial tavern life.

Independence Day at Stratford Hall: Just an hour’s drive from Fredericksburg, the estate of Stratford Hall was home to generations of the famous Lee Family, including the only two brothers to sign the Declaration of Independence, Richard Henry and Francis Lightfoot Lee, and General Robert E. Lee. A bevy of special activities will be offered for the site’s the Fourth of July celebration. Visitors can explore the Great House, garden, grounds, Potomac River beachfront, and the exhibit at the Visitor Center, “Stratford at the Crossroads.” They can also try their hand at 18th-century Colonial games, outdoor yard games, and craft making, and musician Steve Hickman will perform in the Great Hall from noon to 3 p.m.

George Washington’s Mount Vernon: All are invited to join in the festivities of “An American Celebration” at George Washington’s beloved Mount Vernon estate on Independence Day. “It’s a place where you can learn about who Washington was, and the challenges he faced as a young man that would then shape him into the leader he would become,” said spokesperson Matt Briney.

General Washington will be onsite throughout the day mingling with his guests. He will be wearing his regimental uniform and will be inspecting his troops at 9:30 a.m. He will also be helping to swear in new citizens at an actual naturalization ceremony at 11 a.m.

Performances by The National Concert Band and musicians playing “Music of the Revolution” will heighten the patriotic spirit of the day, as will Revolutionary War Military Music and Military Drill. A special highlight of the celebration will be the made-for-daylight fireworks display over the Potomac River at 1 p.m., and performances of 18th-century magic by Mr. Peter Gardiner will introduce guests to engaging entertainment of the era. “Our ‘American Celebration’ is a fun-filled educational experience that will bring the entire family together,” said Briney.

For costs, addresses and schedule of events, please visit venue websites.