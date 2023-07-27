This year marks the 285th “birthday” of the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair—touted as the oldest fair in America—and the folks who have invested boundless energy, time and skills in producing it plan to celebrate in a big way. Chock-full of traditional fair events, exhibits, entertainment, special attractions, food and fun for all ages, the fair has become an annual tradition for multiple generations of families.

In an era of high-tech instruments and the dominance of screen time, the fair offers an exciting breath of fresh air and a sense of community and family bonding. It also provides an opportunity for folks to be recognized for their skills in agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and homemaking. Meanwhile, motor sports contests feature the exhilaration of speed and derring-do and a spectrum of entertaining performances and amusement rides beckon to visitors as the tasty offerings of food vendors fill the air with aromas.

“Our goal is to make the fair an event the whole family can enjoy, with an opportunity to see the animals and exhibits and entertainment that will engage all ages,” said Travis Bullock, who has served as the general manager of the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair for 15 years. “It’s especially exciting for me now that we have five grandchildren!”

LIVESTOCK SHOWS

A classic highlight of the fair through the years has been the exhibit and competition of livestock, including cattle, horses, pigs, sheep and goats, as well as poultry and rabbits. The animals will be judged in shows where they will be presented in the ring at the Cattle Barn by those who raised them. A Youth Show will be held on Saturday, with an Open Show the following Saturday, Aug. 5. Children can practice their showmanship at the Pee Wee Show on Wednesday and present a sheep or goat that has been entered in the competition. “The livestock shows are part of the essence of the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair and are noted in its founding proclamation in 1738,” said Stephanie Trainor, assistant to livestock superintendent Luke Ohler.

HOMEMAKING EXHIBIT

Another long-standing feature of the fair has been the Homemakers Exhibit and Arts and Crafts display that will be coordinated by Bullock’s wife, Teresa. (Their son Jeremy assists with management duties and serves on the fair’s board of directors.) This year’s fair will feature two new competition categories: LEGOs and Chocolate, in addition to classic categories, including baked and canned goods, sewing, knitting, quilting, cross-stitch, crocheting, artwork and crafts such as clay modeling.

With more than 200 entrants, many of whom bring multiple items, as well as a floral exhibit presented by the Chancellor Garden Club, keeping the exhibits and competition running smoothly is truly a Herculean task. However, Teresa said that part of her reward is seeing the excitement of the ribbon winners. “I have some friends who described the excitement of their children whose chickens won a ribbon, and I will always remember one young man who entered for the first time three years ago and won first prize for his pickles. He has entered every year since then!”

FAIR PAGEANTS

Activities at the fairgrounds begin even before the event’s official opening with the pageants and crowning of Miss Fredericksburg Fair and Teen Miss Fredericksburg Fair on Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m. and there is no fee to attend.) “This is not just a typical beauty pageant. The judges are looking for a model of service and academic achievement—someone who is well-spoken and cares about her community and higher education and is up on current events,” said Heather Ablondi, who is coordinating the pageants. In addition, Ablondi will work with a nonprofit organization which she serves as vice president, Downtown Dolls, in presenting a new “My Fair Lady” Pin-Up Pageant as a fundraiser for their mission of supporting other nonprofits in the area. “The theme of this pageant will be Old Hollywood Stars, so the clothing and makeup of contestants will harken back to the ‘40s and ‘50s,” she said.

PARACHUTE JUMP

An exciting new feature of this year’s fair will be a Parachute Jump on Saturday, at 5 p.m., performed by All Veteran Group. The organization’s mission is to honor, remember and serve in support of issues related to veterans and to showcase skill sets acquired through the military experience. “We sponsored their parachute jump at the stadium last year and we are looking forward to sharing this with the Fredericksburg community at the fairgrounds,” said Window World owner Katie Duvall.

PATAWOMECK TRIBE DISPLAY

A widely popular exhibit is a display and presentation by members of the Patawomeck Tribe, whose presence in the area dates back to the 1300s.

“People will be able to see displays and objects related to the history of our tribal community from thousands of years ago to the present day. Some of the ancient artifacts made and used by Patawomeck ancestors that will be on display include stone projectile points and pottery found in Stafford and King George counties, our traditional homeland,” said Brad Hatch, an anthropologist and archaeologist who serves on the Patawomeck tribe’s executive council. “We will also have reproductions of ancient tools hand crafted by modern tribal citizens, including war clubs, gardening tools, and spears.” Tribal citizens will also demonstrate traditional fishing practices handed down through generations, including eel pot weaving and net making. The display will also include a small yehakin (an Algonquian word for dwelling) to illustrate the type of housing the tribe’s ancestors made and used hundreds of years ago, as well as a corn mortar, and traditional music performances.

“We hope that people will gain an appreciation for both the ancient roots of our community in this area and will learn that indigenous communities in Virginia are still present and continually adapting to the modern world, rather than being frozen in time,” said Hatch. “Patawomeck citizens are an integral part of the broader region and are everybody’s neighbors, classmates, co-workers and friends.”

MOTOR SPORTS

A series of competitions and challenges presented by Mountain View Motorsports will bring excitement and thrills to both participants and viewers. This will include the Mud Bog competition, ATV and SXS Drag races, and three Demolition Derbies, as well as a Future Drivers Race. In this event, kids can compete for prizes with their Power Wheels racers in two categories, a Box Stock (just as they are when purchased) and a “modified” category.

A new addition this year to Motor Sports competition will be “Golf Cart Dirt Drags.” “As soon as we announced these races, registration soared and racers are coming from Florida and New York,” said Sonny Pippin, who is coordinating the races. “There will be everyone from Harry the Homeowner who takes his golf cart out on his lawn to categories of Modified carts and Unlimited where anything goes.”

MODEL RAILROAD DISPLAY

A returning attraction that draws the interests of all ages is the layout and display of trains from the Rappahannock Model Railroaders. Scenarios will range from the countryside to a town square and will enchant visitors with the trains’ lights, sounds, and even smoke and steam from the engines. “This will be a memorable and bonding experience for families,” said RMR spokesperson Bob Hunter. “We often hear parents and grandparents telling kids about the memories of the trains they had in their childhood.”

ENTERTAINMENT AND SPECIAL ATTRACTIONS

Fairgoers will be treated to music ranging from Patsy & the Country Classics and Memories of Elvis to The Real Deal Band and the Groove Patrol, as well as the bluegrass sounds of the California Ramblers and Little Falls Bluegrass. DJ Bill Carroll will also keep the energy going with the pulsebeat of his music. Once again, NO JOE the clown will bring smiles to the faces of fairgoers as he mingles with the crowd throughout the day, Brad Matchett will elicit gales of laughter from folks watching his feats of hypnotism on volunteers, and the chainsaw master AckMonster will mesmerize those who see him transform a block of wood to a work of art before their eyes.

In addition, the fascinating crew of World of Wonders will present big top acts that harken back to the old-time carnivals that featured the likes of the Snake Lady, sword swallowers and fire eaters. Rockin A Ranch will return with their petting zoo and pony and camel rides, and the midway will be buzzing with 21 amusement rides, ranging from thrill rides to family and kiddie rides.