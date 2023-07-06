The popular History at Sunset series will kick off Saturday at Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park. The program highlights lesser-known stories and historical perspectives connected with sites throughout the park.

The ranger-led programs take place on alternating Saturdays and begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Participants are recommended to bring bug spray and water and to wear sturdy and comfortable walking shoes. Most programs include walking, with distances ranging from about 0.5 to 1.5 miles. For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/thingstodo/history-at-sunset.htm.

July 8: Jackson Wounding Walking Tour. Join park staff to examine the varying accounts and meanings behind the historical hyper-focus of the wounding of Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson by his own men in the darkness on May 2, 1863. Work together to compare accounts and areas where writers differ.

July 22: Scouts, Spies, and Espionage: The Unionist Underground of the Fredericksburg Area. In coordination with staff from Richmond National Battlefield Park, the tour will examine the role played by Unionists as they gave information to the U.S. Army, and how the local intelligence group fed into a larger organization of subterfuge located square in the Confederacy’s capital city.

Aug. 5: Battle in the Balance: Early’s Counterattack at Fredericksburg. A Federal breakthrough during the Battle of Fredericksburg ruptured the Confederate defenses and brought the U.S. Army to the brink of victory. Learn about Confederate General Jubal A. Early’s counterattack that sparked some of the bloodiest fighting at Fredericksburg, drove the Federals away, and restored the Confederate lines.

Aug. 19: Germanna Ford: Crossroads of the Rapidan. Indigenous tribes, English and German colonists, the Marquis de Lafayette, and Civil War armies were all shaped by this location. Join park staff in collaboration with Historic Germanna to learn about the movements of peoples by walking in their footsteps and exploring their marks on the landscape.

Sept. 2: Reconstruction in Fredericksburg. Join park staff on a walking tour of downtown Fredericksburg to learn about the Reconstruction period after the Civil War. This program will investigate the initial steps that our nation took to rebuild after four years of war, the work of the Freedmen’s Bureau in protecting the rights of newly freed people, and the ways that Reconstruction continues to impact our lives today.

—Staff reports