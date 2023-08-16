Start the week on a good note Sunday at the 9:30 Club in Washington, with a night of local music and storytelling. The Circus Life Podcast will present three bands, including one from the Fredericksburg area.

The local music showcase is spearheaded by Justin Trawick, whose band Justin Trawick and The Common Good is among the lineup.

“The Circus Life Podcast is a podcast I’ve done for years based here in the D.C. area,” said Trawick, who has been a mainstay in the Washington-area music scene since 2006. “It’s a music-based podcast where musicians come on the show to do a live interview and live performance.”

The podcast was put on hold during the COVID pandemic, and Trawick hopes to resume the podcast soon since things are turning back to normal. “However, our yearly showcase at the 9:30 Club is still going strong,” he said.

Griefcat will kick off the show at 7 p.m., followed by Justin Trawick and The Common Good at 8 p.m. and Jon Tyler Wiley and His Virginia Choir closing the show at 9 p.m.

Annie Nardolilli and Louisa Hall, veteran singer–songwriters, combined forces to form the musical comedy duo Griefcat in 2019. The duo recently finished recording their second studio album, “Late Stage Capitalism.” According to the website, their sound is “akin to Flight of the Conchords, mixed with a little Dolly Parton.”

Justin Trawick and The Common Good is a modern Americana ensemble, who released their first EP in January 2018. The band recently played at the Charm City Bluegrass Festival in Baltimore, DelFest in Cumberland, Maryland, and provided the opening entertainment for the NHL Stadium Series game between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Fredericksburg-area concertgoers will enjoy seeing Jon Tyler Wiley and His Virginia Choir in the local music mix. Along with singer–guitarist Wiley, the band features Joanna Smith on bass, Brian “Piper” Barbre on drums, and previously included Eddie Dickerson on fiddle and guitar and Thomas Johnson on keyboards. The band recently made several appearances at the Mile of Music Festival in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Wiley, who released his début album “The Longing” last year, has also played lead guitar for bands such as Sister Hazel and Stephen Kellogg. He was also a member of the Americana band Melodime.

“We all work to sit in with each other in some way throughout the show making it a really cool event based around community and collaboration,” said Trawick about Sunday night’s concert.