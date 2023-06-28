With a career spanning over four decades and going from local lounges to international blues festivals, Gaye Adegbalola is satisfied. Appropriately that is the title of her new anthology CD just released this month.

“I love what I do and I’ve been blessed to do it for all these years so I’m grateful; I’m satisfied,” said Adegbalola.

When she began performing in 1978 as a single mom, Adegbalola was playing side gigs for extra money. She worked local clubs like The Palms and Tollivers (where she was bumped in favor of disco DJs). It was around this time that she started taking lessons from Ann Rabson for musical ideas and also to learn songs from the blues tradition. The two women formed Saffire: The Uppity Blues Women, first with Earlene Lewis on bass, then with multi-instrumentalist and singer Andra Faye.

Saffire was embraced here and around the world for their unique take on a male-dominated genre, while also paying homage to the many blues women who often went unacknowledged.

“We truly grew out of a Bessie Smith tradition,” said Adegbalola. “We were from that branch of the blues tree. We were what you call classic blues. Those women were the first feminists ever. Quite a lot of our music was of that ilk. It was strong, it was advice-giving, it was funny, it was often bawdy.”

Often sharing the stage with superstars at blues festivals, Adegbalola recalls many funny stories about those days.

“We played at Kerrville when we started to get singing,” said Adegbalola. “In the middle of the set, Ann started coughing and Odetta was backstage and she ran onstage and took Ann some water. Ann just thought that was the be-all and end-all, until we did a show at the House of Blues in L.A. We opened the show and we did ‘Wild Women Don’t Worry.’ The show was a tribute to Koko Taylor, Ruth Brown and Etta James. When we got off the stage, all these celebrity types were there. Little Richard was there. So right away Little Richard saw Ann and said, ‘I just love your piano. I think you’re just wonderful.’ Ann could have just died and gone to heaven then. Then I come off the stage and he said, ‘I just love your outfit’.”

‘Satisfied’ focuses on Adegbalola’s solo career, which overlapped her years with Saffire and spans nine albums. The new collection brings together a variety of musical settings and lyrical themes.

“Everytime I made some money I would put it back into another CD because I wanted to get this music to as many different audiences as I could,” said Adegbalola. “I wanted to get it to children, I wanted to get it to academics studying neo-classic blues, I wanted to get it to gay and lesbian audiences. ‘The Griot’ is really topical. With The Wild Rūtz, the emphasis is really on the voice. They have a different direction on each one trying to appeal to different audiences.”

The album includes one new song, “Look At The Forehead, Maury,” which was inspired by an episode of the Maury Povich show where women were airing paternity disputes.

“This was during the pandemic watching mindless drivel,” said Adegbalola. “All the time the show was on all she was saying was, ‘look at the forehead’. So what I did; I turned it around to make it an anti-CRT racist song. That’s no different from what’s on there now where we condemn and downgrade these women who are on that show looking for the baby’s daddy, and getting the baby’s daddy to step up to the plate.”

Adegbalola carefully chose the songs on this collection for musical and social content.

“There are a lot of other songs that are fan favorites, but I tried to go with some things that I thought were interesting,” said Adegbalola. “For example when I looked at neo-classic blues I had to take Ma Rainey’s ‘Prove It On Me.’ That’s just such a classic song. I don’t think I really did it justice, but it had to be there historically so. But then I opted to do ‘The Dirty Dozens’ because it gives me an opportunity when I’m onstage. A lot of people don’t know the meaning of the term. When slaves were old and lame and barely making it, they were sold in lots of a dozen. The worst thing that could happen to you was that you were stuck in the dozens. They’ll slip you in the dozens. So we as a people opted for resilience. That’s one point. But the other point is Roddy Barnes plays the piss out of that song. His left hand is just incredible. When I get to that little part about God made the elephant and made him stout. I have no idea why that’s in the song but it’s there. But Roddy’s piano part on every line takes it up another notch and it keeps going up and up and up. I want people to hear how great his piano is.”

The album ends with “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” which became the Black national anthem in 1917. Adegbalola added a prologue to introduce the song and tell about its importance to the civil rights movement.

“‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ is not an easy song,” said Adegbalola. “The bridge is so unusual. It was like OK, dare I put this on here? So many members of the blues audience are white folks that don’t know why there is a black national anthem. So if this is OK with Vizztone I’m going to put this here and I’m going to do a little prologue so I can give a little backstory on it. When I’m in the car and I’m listening every time the prologue comes on, I’m like oh I don’t want to hear you talking. But then again I figure it’ll give somebody some understanding as to the power of the message.”

The message on every song on “Satisfied” is proud and strong. As Adegbalola sings in the opener ‘Big Ovaries, Baby’: “Big enough to speak my mind.’