Local residents could see Fredericksburg’s familiar landscape featured on the big screen.

On Sunday, the cast and crew of “Written by Mike,” a film scripted and directed by Spotsylvania County resident Ryan Cudahy, called it a wrap on the first phase of film production.

Cudahy’s passion for film took root early in his childhood and continued to grow through his high school years. From attending film school to interning at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France, Cudahy has since been engaged in the world of cinema, producing several independent movies such as “Jeremy’s Sin,” “Swipe” and “Mount Skylight.”

Cudahy, who is the tourism marketing assistant for Fredericksburg’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism, said he has been introduced to and appreciates every detail of the city.

“It’s important to me that we feature Fredericksburg,” he said. “The locations we have filmed at have been so gracious to us and I think it’s very important that we highlight what a great, accepting, welcoming and kind city this is.”

Four years in the making, “Written by Mike” follows the stories of two young couples and their struggles involving anxiety, trauma and mental illness, and how they overcome their struggles.

Writing the film, Cudahy said, began as a therapeutic exercise. Through self-reflection and examining his past relationships, Cudahy worked to produce an authentic script that will peel back the many layers of mental health.

“I’m trying to do my part to end some stigmas about mental health, to let people empathize, to let people know just where the chips fall,” Cudahy said. “I think people are going to see either themselves or people they know in this film, and that’s very important. I’ve said to my crew constantly: I think the characters are the most important aspect of the film, more than just the plot itself. So I think that it’s important to make sure people can relate to them.”

Cudahy sees film as a team endeavor, and highlights the value in bringing together a group of people who are able to communicate effectively and trust one another.

“We invested in the right people,” he said. “It’s important to recognize how people will work together, what they’re going to be doing, where the important aspects of a story come in, and who are going to be the best people to tell that story.”

Will Sidaros, the film’s co-producer, worked with Cudahy in Richmond during production of the first season of the Apple TV series “Swagger.”

“We really enjoyed collaborating with each other. We saw eye to eye on a lot of things and you have trust in the person that you’re working with,” Sidaros said. “We’re working on something that Ryan is passionate about. A lot of this has to do with Ryan as a person, about his situations in the past, exploring him, and then exploring the two situations he has been trying to work into this story.”

Shot primarily downtown, “Written by Mike” viewers are likely to recognize local sites such as Curitiba Art Café, Fredericksburg Square and Red Dragon Brewery.

“Everyone is donating their location for free. In addition to that, though, I think it’s important to give back at the same time,” Cudahy said. “We’re a small, skeleton-crew production. We don’t have the ability to donate a lot, but what we have done is try to feature as many local businesses as we can.”

Laughing Horn Productions, an independent company formed last year by Culpeper business owner James Laughorn, is funding and managing the film.

“To have a company like Laughing Horn Productions come in and really help us out, it’s been wonderful,” said Cudahy. “I really am glad that businesses like that exist and am very thankful to Laughing Horn for making this project possible.”

Cudahy’s cast and crew appear to share his passion and enthusiasm for the project.

“We had a lot of people audition and our four leads are extraordinary,” said Cudahy. “Noah Peterson, Miranda Newman, Matthew Malito and Maggie Gough are all amazing actors who crushed their auditions.”

“It’s just a huge opportunity as an actor to be able to kind of diversify my portfolio and learn a lot along the way,” said Ashburn native Noah Peterson. “This is going to be my first feature as an actor and I could not be more excited.”

Peterson connected with Cudahy eight years ago and was excited for the challenge of working on this project.

“This script is a very intense emotional drama. So there’s a lot of times where our characters are in conflict. And luckily, we have all this rapport together where we can kind of play off of each other,” he said. “It has been a very natural experience, which is cool to have on film because it’s such a technical form of acting. So to really be able to, like, fall into the character and truly feel these emotions is very exciting for me.”

Miranda Newman said that working on “Written by Mike” has reinvigorated her love for acting and filmmaking. Newman credits Peterson for encouraging her to audition for the production, where she landed one of the leading roles.

“Wrapping and finishing our first weekend, I just felt so proud and excited to continue with the process,” said Newman, who attributes her fulfillment and continued energy to the chemistry shared by the cast and crew.

“By having a good relationship with everybody, you’re able to communicate and be open in a film like this,” said Newman. “It’s really important that we’ve created a safe space and built strong relationships with each person on the team because you have to be able to trust everybody in the room in order to be comfortable enough to be vulnerable.”

Sidaros said the message of the film will resonate with viewers.

“I think the best way to describe this film is that you get the chance to observe the lives of two different couples as they go through struggles that require them to make tough choices, grow together or collapse.” he said. “It’s interesting because we often don’t think of movies as reality. You think of them as, oh, obviously things are going to work out in the end. But sometimes it doesn’t. This film will be about exploring human nature as it is.”

The crew anticipates finishing phase two of the filming process by June 18 and completing post-production by October.

Cudahy looks forward to sharing the film with local residents.

“We’re hoping to have it available to the public by late 2024,” said Cudahy. “The plan is to begin submitting the film to festivals after post-production. I highly encourage people to check it out if we get in. Film submission is a cutthroat thing, but I’m confident. I’ve seen the footage so far, and I think we’ve got a shot.”