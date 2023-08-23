There’s something for lovers of jazz, history, nature and food at this weekend’s fourth annual Jazz in the Country event.

The daylong music festival brings not just local but national and international jazz artists to King George County to perform and raise funds and awareness for historic Mount Bethel Retreat Center.

The retreat comprises 75 acres on the Potomac River. Since 1898, it’s been owned by the Mount Bethel Baptist Association, an association of African American member churches in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The association purchased the property for the $600 and since then it has provided recreational opportunities and refuge for its members.

“It really was a safe haven during segregation and Jim Crow for African Americans to come and have family-focused recreation,” said event organizer Joan Waters.

This weekend’s jazz festival is the signature event of Jazz in the Country, a nonprofit organization established in 2019 to preserve the legacy of the historic retreat center and offer free camps and workshops to area youth.

“Every generation needs to know history among us,” Waters said. “Realizing that music is a universal language that can bring diverse peoples together for a common cause, annual jazz/music festivals are proving to be an effective tool.”

The festival is the brainchild of Larry Robinson, pastor of Little Ark Baptist Church in King George. The first event was held in 2019 and the organization is excited to hold the fourth annual festival and the first free youth workshop this year.

Jazz saxophonist and vocalist Paula Atherton will present the free workshop at King George High School on Friday afternoon.

“We’re really hyped about it,” Waters said.

Atherton will perform as a special guest at the music festival, which will be held from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Washington, D.C.-based urban jazz pianist Kayla Waters is headlining the event, which will also feature performances by Kansas-based bassist Jacob Webb; the Joe Falero Latin jazz band; and local jazz fixture Harry Wilson, who performs on the vibraphone.

The festival will be emceed for the second year in a row by KyleOnTheMic, aka Kyle Jones, an entertainment host and media personality from Maryland.

“He brings such energy and escorts everyone through the day and keeps everybody pumped up,” Waters said.

In addition to the music, there will be food trucks serving Jamaican and southern Louisiana fare as well as “healthy plant-based options” and shaved ice, Waters said.

Representatives from local King George-based businesses and community service organizations will also be on hand to share information.