The Smithsonian Folklife Festival has been a long-standing favorite celebration that has been eagerly awaited by families near and far since it was first launched in 1967. A bevy of activities, presentations, demonstrations and performances is offered, embodying different themes each year. The 2023 festival, which culminates this weekend, highlights the various cultures of the Ozark region, as well as the religions, spirituality and ethics in the U.S. that imbue lives with purpose, meaning and value.

“Throughout more than 50 years, the purpose of the Folklife Festival has remained the same: To provide a dynamic platform where people can engage with one another across cultures to explore each other’s traditions and heritage and also to learn about their own,” said Sabrina Lynn Motley, who has served as the event’s director since 2014. “The heart of the festival is that encounter—those moments of sharing and learning.”

This free event will be held on the National Mall between 12th and 14th streets on July 6–9 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with special concerts at 6 p.m. on select evenings. The grounds will be bustling with nonstop participatory activities and presentations grouped in two different areas by theme.

The Ozarks: Faces and Facets of a Region

The Ozark region is a highland stretching across Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and the southeastern corner of Kansas, with features that range from caves and hills to streams, forests and fields. Its cultural heritage reflects contributions from both long-established populations and later immigrants.

The Folklife Festival celebrates the region’s music, dance, food and crafts and offers visitors an opportunity to engage in all. Eliciting foot-tapping, hand-clapping appreciation, performances include bluegrass, old-time music, gospel, and both folk and contemporary, as well as comedy and storytelling. Visitors can also participate in workshops and demonstrations ranging from creating “gig” fishing lures and quilting, to square dancing and playing guitar.

Families can gain an appreciation for the variety of the Ozark cultures as they explore an area with Marshallese crafts, created by artisans who immigrated from the Marshall Islands, as well as Cherokee crafts, basketry, and stories embodied in fabric. Guests will also be introduced to the remedies of curandero healers as well as herbalism and Hmong farming.

Visitors young and old will be fascinated to see the mountain-bike ramp, created and demonstrated by dirt-biker Seth Gebel. And who could resist the allure of the aromas of the offerings of the Festival Foodways?

Creative Encounters: Living Religions in the U.S.

With programs exploring the dynamic relationship between creativity and spirituality, visitors will gain a greater understanding of and appreciation for the meaning that is imbued in the crafts, music, food, dance, and stories of the nation’s various cultures. Visitors will also be asked to consider their own spiritual and ethical grounding and how that is expressed in their own creative endeavors and reflected in their view of the world and their role in it.

"Creative Encounters" is comprised of five themes. "Makers of Faith" features creations that express spiritual elements of a variety of cultures, such as quilting, religious icons, altar-building, and the Tibetan Buddhist practice of creating the intricate patterns of sand mandalas, which will ultimately be erased as a symbol of principles of impermanence and oneness.

The “Body and Spirit” theme introduces the expression of spirituality through movement and dance, such as the Japanese Buddhist Obon dance. In addition, "Kitchen Theology" explores the relationship between spirituality and holiday specialties of cultures, including Jewish, Persian, and Slovakian Christian traditions. The “Futurisms” theme includes an exploration of prospects for the future related to eco-theology and sustainability, as well as a Family History area where guests can explore their ancestry that they can record on a community tapestry.

With nearly 50 musicians, 40 visual artists and 30 chefs, farmers, and herbalists, and more than 25 researchers and presenters, designing and producing the event is a herculean task that requires two to three years of preparation. Motley humbly says that her role as director of the festival is possible through the contributions of a team of dedicated curators, designers, technicians, administrators, production specialists, as well as volunteers, and Smithsonian staff.

The investment of all is a labor of love which can have value to all who experience the festival. “Children may pursue the topics they are interested in or discover a new interest such as music, drawing, painting or calligraphy,” said Motley. “All who experience the Smithsonian Folklife Festival will see that the world we live in is a big and diverse place and that we each have a contribution we can make to it and a lot to learn from it. That is what the festival is about.”

The Folklife Festival is produced by the Smithsonian’s Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage and presented in collaboration with the National Park Service.