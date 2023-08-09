Hello, chickens!

Discover the heady world of “Moulin Rouge!” as this decadent musical spectacular comes to Washington.

The Tony-winning show, based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film with Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman, serves one eye-popping moment after another in a tale of truth, beauty, freedom and, of course, love.

Directed by Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge!” is more than a musical, it’s an experience. The mammoth-sized production is a visual feast as it blasts through tunes from yesterday to today. Rich in color and sound — not to mention talent — “Moulin Rouge!” goes above and beyond in every way. And let’s not forget the elephant in the room.

Audiences will feel as though they stumbled into the Montmartre district as the Kennedy Center’s Opera House has been transformed into Paris’ most famous nightclub. Scenic designer Derek McLane extends the show beyond the stage, with the iconic red windmill on one side (it moves!) and on the other, an embellished blue elephant—site of Satine’s boudoir. On top of the nested ornate heart-shaped frames, every scene is exquisitely complemented, from the watercolor backdrops to the rooftops of Paris to the Eiffel Tower twinkling against the night sky. And Catherine Zuber’s finely detailed and glittery costumes complete the look.

The story follows Christian, a poor bohemian poet, who falls head over heels for Satine — the star at the Moulin Rouge. There are secret rendezvous, an obsessive aristocrat with a mean streak and an arsenal of high-kicking cancan dancers.

Since Luhrmann’s film débuted more than 20 years ago, the stage adaptation has been refreshed to reflect modern-day sounds. Gone are some songs, such as Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” and replaced by more contemporary ones like “We Are Young” by fun., “Royals” by Lorde and “Single Ladies” by Beyoncé. You won’t find the typical list of musical numbers in the program, so be prepared to be delighted and stumped as 70 songs are paraded out in this whirlwind of a production. As soon as your brain processes one song, another quickly comes around. Some songs show up for mere seconds and some will get more stage time. Like Katy Perry’s “Firework,” which showcases the incredible vocal range of Satine’s Yvette Gonzalez–Nacer. Or “El Tango de Roxanne,” a Police song mash-up powerfully sung by John Cardoza, that channels Christian’s escalating anger and pain.

In the couple’s lightning-fast “Elephant Love Medley,” lyrics from seemingly more than a dozen songs are dropped — everything from A-ha’s “Take On Me” to The Postal Service’s “Such Great Heights” to U2’s “Pride (In the Name of Love)” to Dolly and Whitney’s “I Will Always Love You.”

While this jukebox musical is overflowing with aural pleasures, it’s the signature song of “Moulin Rouge!” that delivers the emotional fireworks. “Come What May” is a heart-swelling duet between Christian and Satine—and a piercing secret love song that figures prominently at the end of the final act.

Fun fact: The song, written by David Baerwald and Kevin Gilbert, was supposed to appear in Luhrmann’s other film about star-crossed lovers “Romeo + Juliet.” (McGregor singing this heartbreaker is probably the better choice than DiCaprio, anyway.)

Cardoza is well cast as Christian, the wide-eyed writer from Lima, Ohio, who has come to Paris with a song in his heart. With his boyish charm and dreamy outlook on life, he contrasts sharply with the street-smart Satine, who’s aware of how the world works. Gonzalez–Nacer is mesmerizing as the gorgeously voiced chanteuse.

Austin Durant as Moulin Rouge’s flamboyant ringleader Harold Ziegler is also a highlight, especially when he takes on “Chandelier” by Sia.

The dancers of the “Moulin Rouge!” must also be mentioned here. Those familiar with choreographer Sonya Tayeh’s work (known from “So You Think You Can Dance”) know how challenging and next-level her routines can be and this hard-working ensemble makes it all look so effortless. “Backstage Romance,” mixing songs from Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and The White Stripes, is a stunner.

With high-octane performances and over-the-top design, this is a Broadway musical not like any other. Come see how wonderful life is at the Moulin Rouge.