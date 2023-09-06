UMW Galleries will host a group exhibit featuring members of the Studio Art faculty at the University of Mary Washington, Sept. 7 to Oct. 8 in duPont Gallery. Participating artists include Lindsey Arturo, Michael Dean, Carole Garmon, Aimee George, Larry Hinkle, Ashe Laughlin, Jon McMillan, Margaret Meehan, Chad Mundie, Miranda Reichhardt, Jason Robinson and Sarah White. An opening reception will be held Sept. 7 from 5-7 p.m., with an artists’ lecture at 5 p.m. in duPont Gallery on Oct. 5.

Also opening: In UMW’s Ridderhof Martin Gallery is the group exhibit “The Garden,” which “rediscovers the sensual dichotomies in nature, offering a much-needed refuge and heartening reprieve.” The exhibit, on display from Sept. 7 to Oct. 8, features works by Jorge Benitez, Ruth Bolduan, Sally Bowring, Cat Crotchett, Reni Gower, Chris Gregson, Melissa H. Potter and Javier Tapia. An opening reception will also be held Sept. 7 from 5-7 p.m., with a gallery talk with the artists on Sept. 21 at 5 p.m.

UMW Galleries are open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed during UMW holidays and breaks. Admission is free. For more information, visit umwgalleries.org.