Ponshop is turning 13 and invites the community to join in the celebration this month.

The Caroline Street studio and gallery will host a garden party during First Friday, from 6-8 p.m., with live music and local fare. Guitarist tendersong and harpist Elizabeth Owens will provide the tunes, with food offerings from the restaurant Alpine Chef and baker Bri Bakes.

Opening this Friday is “Remixed 8,” featuring original artwork using 12-inch vinyl record albums by 50-plus local and regional artists. Featured artists include Sarah Brooks, Heather Evans, Julie Maida, Destiney Lynn, Morgan Buenos, Anne Yannutz and Dan Craddock. The community art exhibit will be on display through July 29.

For more information, call 540/656-2215 or visit ponshopstudio.com.