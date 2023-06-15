Stage Door Productions presents “The SpongeBob Musical,” with performances Friday through June 25 at the Allstate Community Theater of Fredericksburg, 810 Caroline St.

The Broadway musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow. The high-energy show received 12 Tony nominations, and won for best scenic design of a musical.

“This show was every child’s favorite and every parent’s nightmare, listening to SpongeBob’s laugh all day,” said Alyssa McSween, who directs the Stage Door production. “Adults can enjoy ‘SpongeBob’ just as much as the younger generation can. Directing this musical has been exciting and the cast and crew are looking forward to performing for audiences of all ages who will all enjoy seeing the adventures of a sponge we all know and love.”

“The SpongeBob Musical” features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Plus additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton and additional music by Tom Kitt.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with 3 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sundays.

Purchase tickets at onthestage.tickets/stage-door-productions-inc.