During the summer months, there are a few things better than heading to a theme park, riding some crazy new rides and old favorites, eat some unique foods, and cool down at a water park. Thankfully, both Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Kings Dominion have plenty of excellent options to keep you busy, from entirely new roller coasters and refreshed classics to festivities that’ll give some great summer memories. Let’s take a look at what you can expect new from Busch Gardens and Kings Dominion this summer.

Busch Gardens

Easily the biggest update to the area’s theme parks this year is the introduction of Busch Gardens’ DarKoaster, which is North America’s first all-indoor straddle coaster. As the name implies, the new roller coaster is housed in the old Curse of DarKastle building in the park’s Oktoberfest section, and continues much of that ride’s mythology and theming. DarKoaster was manufactured by Intamin, the company behind Disney California Adventure’s Incredicoaster, Universal Studios Florida’s Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, and for local coaster lovers, Kings Dominion’s Volcano: The Blast Coaster.

Straddle coaster means that the ride vehicles for DarKoaster look like groups of jetskis (each named after previous attractions that were housed in this location), as riders fly through the many launches and twists of the DarKastle. Considering the compact layout of the location, the ride actually loops you around the same track twice, yet the changing visuals along the track make this almost unnoticeable.

DarKoaster adds to the history of the DarKastle, as riders enter the abandoned castle of King Ludwig. The condemned castle features plenty of elements from the original ride, and pieces of the “Dark Tours” equipment can be found throughout the queue, and images of the king warn riders of the upcoming danger. The ride itself plays with this haunted motif as well, as you fly through the castle walls, are greeted with blasts of cold air, and head through a fog effect near the end. The darkness of the DarKoaster not only enhances the creepy castle vibe, but also makes the ride itself feel faster, as the rider doesn’t know where they’re heading.

As Busch Gardens’ 10th roller coaster, DarKoaster fills the role of the park’s family roller coaster. With a max speed of 36 mph, the lack of inversion and loops, and the fun imagery throughout the queue and ride, DarKoaster is an experience for everyone. But this doesn’t make DarKoaster any less of a must-ride attraction, as its four launches, frigid interior, and charming tone make this a ride that combines thrills with theming in a way that Busch Gardens does well. Compared to the other coasters in Busch Gardens’ roster, DarKoaster is relatively tame, almost feeling like a restrained version of Verbolten’s indoor Autobahn race, but without the same intensity. Again, that’s not a strike against DarKoaster, but shows the impressive variety of coasters the park contains.

Especially in the hot summer months, DarKoaster seems like the perfect respite for those wanting a cool new ride for the family. For added intensity, the first row makes DarKoaster an entirely new experience, almost as if the rider is the only one on the track, but it’s hard to go wrong wherever you sit. The park’s newest ride is a wonderful choice for those who want the thrills of a coaster, but without the extremes of something like the park’s other most recent coaster, Pantheon. The combination of the ride’s mythology, the exciting twists and turns in the dark, and the ability for everyone in your party to go together makes DarKoaster a welcome addition to Busch Gardens’ already impressive lineup of rides.

Beyond DarKoaster, Busch Gardens also has Water Country USA, which is now open, and with its new slide, Riptide Race. The slide is being billed as Virginia’s first dueling pipeline, and takes riders down 520 feet of waterslide, with low falls that allow the rider to try to outrace the raft alongside you. Also returning this summer at Busch Gardens is the Summer Nights Concert Series, running every Saturday from June 17 through Aug. 12. This year’s concert series includes artists like Collective Soul, Flo Rida, and Newsboys, amongst others, all of which are free with park admission.

Kings Dominion

Not to be outdone, Kings Dominion has recently finished a retracking of one of their most beloved roller coasters, the Grizzly. First introduced in 1982, and as the second-oldest coaster at the park, Grizzly was starting to feel its age in recent years. Yet with this retracking, one of Kings Dominion’s best coasters is now better than ever. Grizzly is far smoother than it has been in recent years, and the new track means a more intense first drop and a slightly longer track. Even with all these updates though, Grizzly remains one of the most thrilling and intense coasters at the park.

Returning this summer is Kings Dominion’s Grand Carnivale event, which runs select days from June 24 to July 9. The Grand Carnivale has become a recent favorite event at the park, complete with live music, the Spectacle of Color parade, complete with wild floats, and international food and games.

Finally, while there’s no opening date set yet, Kings Dominion has replaced the park’s Chick-fil-A with Firehouse BBQ. Much like the recently updated Jungle X-Pedition section of the park and the Twisted Timbers coaster, Firehouse BBQ comes with its own lore and history, as the new restaurant tells the story of Engine House 75, a fire department from the area that was built in 1915 that was known for their barbecue. The new restaurant will bring food options like brisket, jalapeño sausage, and smoked pork, amongst others, to the park later this summer.

There’s plenty to experience at both Busch Gardens and Kings Dominion this summer, so much that it might take multiple trips to do it all. Thankfully, you’ve got all summer.