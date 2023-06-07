“It’s an old song, it’s a sad song, but we sing it anyway.”

The story of Orpheus and Eurydice, well known by those familiar with Greek mythology, can be summed up in that one simple line. It is a tale about a young couple whose love is torn apart when Eurydice is enticed to the Underworld. Orpheus decides to make the perilous journey down below to save her.

“Hadestown,” recently onstage at Altria Theater in Richmond and now playing at D.C.’s National Theatre, is a contemporary retelling of an ancient story. The musical is set to the backdrop of a New Orleans-style jazz club and a pulsing industrial city.

Nathan Lee Graham, portraying god of travelers and hospitality Hermes, leads a spectacular and hard-working cast. He serves as the show’s narrator, guiding the audience through the fable of love and despair.

Orpheus, a penniless, naïve musician, and hungry, streetwise Eurydice strike up a connection after his too-forward greeting (“Come home with me!”) and an immediate declaration of his intent to marry her. While she’s not impressed by the singer at first, her tune changes when he sings a song that he says will bring back spring.

The seasons are askew because of trouble between Hades, lord of the Underworld, and his wife Persephone, goddess of spring. She is supposed to spend six months above ground, bringing spring and warmth to the world, and then six months in hell with Hades, when winter falls. But her appearances in the world of man have been unpredictable, and Hades comes to collect her early on the train that connects the two worlds.

Feeling his wife is ungrateful, he persuades Eurydice to join him in the Underworld, promising she will never be hungry or cold again. But everything is not as it seems in Hadestown. Soulless workers toil away on the factory floor to build Hades’ wall — separating the haves from the have-nots — and she realizes that she has made a big mistake. Her only hope now is for her lover to come and find her. And so Orpheus’s journey begins.

J. Antonio Rodriguez and Hannah Whitley shine as Orpheus and Eurydice. Rodriguez packs so much feeling in the pivotal number “Wait for Me,” as he starts his trek to the Underworld. His voice soars as he dodges swinging lamps from above. Whitley is brilliant in “Flowers,” when she reflects on what she has left behind.

Matthew Patrick Quinn personifies Hades, whose deep voice resonates to the far reaches of the audience, and Maria–Christina Oliveras stars as Persephone, a force of nature, often with a drink in hand. Rounding out the main cast are Dominique Kempf, Belén Moyano and Alex Lugo (understudy) as the Fates, constantly lurking around the stage whispering doubts and ideas in everyone’s heads.

The show’s creators have done a masterful job with the reimagining of this ancient Greek myth. While you know going in there will be no happy ending, you do leave with a sense of hope and knowledge that love can endure many things.