Wings and Wheels will touch down at the Stafford Regional Airport this Saturday.

The annual event, hosted by the Capital Wing of the CAF (Commemorative Air Force), will offer rides in four different vintage aircrafts, static displays and other attractions.

“Without question, the most popular warbird at the Stafford Wings and Wheels event is the Boeing PT-17 Stearman biplane,” said Peter Ballard, warbird rides coordinator. “Everybody loves seeing and hearing this iconic WWII aircraft, which trained virtually all U.S. pilots in WWII. It was a ‘Primary Trainer’ (PT) and it was said that if a pilot could master the Stearman, they could fly almost any airplane. 10,600 Stearmans were built and over 1,000 are still flying today. Ours is one of only eight in the world that is painted in U.S. Coast Guard colors.”

Another star of the show is a 1942 Douglas C-47 transport warbird, which will make a pass or two down the runway at about 9:45 a.m. The aircraft will be open for tours for a donation to the nonprofit Air Heritage Museum. Another static display is a French Alouette II, the world’s first gas-powered turbine helicopter, which will fly in around 8:30 a.m.

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force also added a 1942 Waco UPF-7 biplane to the event’s lineup.

“The Waco (pronounced Wah-co, not Way-co) open cockpit biplane was produced from 1937 until 1942. Only 600 were built. Of those, there are perhaps 150 or so still flying today,” Ballard said. “The one flying rides at Stafford Regional Airport is one of them. This Waco model is unique in that two passengers can ride side-by-side in the front cockpit.”

The mission of the Capital Wing is to “Keep ‘Em Flying” to honor the thousands of men and women who built, serviced, and flew the WWII warbirds.

“My father was a B-25 instructor pilot in WWII and at the end of the war flew C-47s (military version of the Douglas DC-3 airliner) in the China-Burma-India theater. After WWII, he became a civilian Certified Flight Instructor and taught me to fly,” said Ballard. “I have flown in (but not as a pilot) all of the Capital Wing warbirds, including the TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, Stinson OY-1 Sentinel and Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder, plus a B-25, C-47 and others.”

Warbirds available for rides include a Piper L-4 Grasshopper, the Waco UPF-7 and a Boeing PT-17 Stearman. Ride prices run from $100 to $315 and can be purchased in advance online. Flights not sold in advance will be available during the event. All aircraft will appear depending on weather, unscheduled maintenance or pilot availability.

After taking in historic aircrafts, visitors can check out some classic cool wheels on the airport grounds. The car show is organized by TM Auto Detailing and “Stangs and Fangs” Mustang Car Club.

Also making an appearance at Wings and Wheels are the US Parachute Association, Experimental Aircraft Association chapter 1099, Aeromasters R-C Club and the Civil Air Patrol. Visitors can also check out the Capital Wing PX (Post eXchange), which offers a variety of military aviation-themed items. Food trucks will also be onsite during the event, including Mi Ranchito and Cream to Go.

Wings and Wheels runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and kicks off 8–10 a.m. with a breakfast provided by the EAA for a $10 donation. Saturday will feature the full event with the warbirds and car show; Sunday will be for Commemorative Air Force flights only. Parking and admission are free at the Stafford Airport, 95 Aviation Way, Fredericksburg. Proceeds benefit the Cooking for Autism charity.

“By coming out to the Stafford Airport Wings and Wheels event the public has the opportunity to see and hear warbirds as they would have 80 years ago,” Ballard said.

For more information, visit CapitalWingWarbirdRides.org.