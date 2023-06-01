Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In its forthcoming production of “Mary Poppins,” the Fredericksburg Christian Youth Theater will bring a classic, beloved icon to life with a personal touch that will provide a unique experience, even for families who have seen the Disney movie or even another stage show.

At the core of CYT’s production is the troupe’s hallmark empathy and the actors’ authentic joie de vivre (which is similar to that of the character of Mary Poppins). The show’s director, Nathan Trementozzi, wanted to convey those qualities when he cast the show.

“I told my actors to find a correlation between yourself and your character,” he said. “I believe that the best performances are created when the actors draw from themselves. I tell them I don’t want them to be caricatures. Their characters’ personalities have to be genuine and come from the heart.”

Likewise, music director Jacob Ramirez encourages all the vocalists in numbers from solos to ensembles to “sing your song as it’s never been sung before.”

As the action begins, the household of George (Craig Hughes, Jr.) and Winifred Banks (Sierra McKinley) is in greater chaos than usual. The children, Michael (Chance Hansen) and Jane (Bekah Griffin), have been acting up, once again, sending their nanny (Katherine Stewart) packing and a new caretaker has to be found immediately. The children draw up their own list of the qualifications of a “practically perfect” nanny, which their father quickly dismisses. Suddenly, the high winds of a storm are elicited both outside and within the house, and Bert (Giancarlo Santiago)—a longtime friend and admirer of Mary Poppins, jack of all trades, and fellow celebrator-of-life—steps in as narrator, announcing the sudden weather change presages her arrival. Mary Poppins (Kendra Long) magically appears in the family’s midst and, given the slim competition for the slot, is hired on the spot.

Thus begins the transformation of the children under Mary’s tutelage, as she introduces them to the magical wonders of the world, always with guidance about valuing and appreciating other people and even objects, and with her intriguing mantra that “anything can happen if you let it.”

On their first outing to the park with Mary, the children are introduced to Bert. When Jane and Michael are taken aback by Bert’s appearance and his raggedy clothes and dirty face, Mary counsels them to look past appearances. To illustrate her point, she magically brings statues on pedestals to life. In fact, with a peek through Mary’s perspective, the entire park is transformed into a wonderland of color and forms.

The next stop for Mary and the children is a brave visit to the bank where their father works—at a job where pressures loom and his old hopes and dreams have faded away. Seemingly, it seems that the timing couldn’t have been worse, for George Banks is confronted with a critical task of making a choice of a loan recipient, with one candidate being a charlatan and schemer named Von Hussler (Rebekah Nichols) and the other, John Northbrook (Christian Baciocco), an honest and hopeful middle-class man with a plan for a simple factory project. Guided by a connection to the instincts and values he once held, George opts to accept Northbrook’s project. When he senses that this decision may mean the end of his career, Mr. Banks explodes in anger, and the children retaliate in kind.

Realizing that much remains for the children to learn and understand, Mary decides to take her leave from the household to bring her young charges to a realization that will be crucial to their growth and development. Once again without a caretaker for her children, Winifred comes upon the idea of calling upon Miss Andrew (Aniyah Lee) who was George’s own childhood nanny. Her arrival sends everyone scampering for safety from the “Holy Terror,” and awakens Winifred to the realization that George’s seemingly insensitive and cold personality was rooted in his childhood experience in the care of a woman who exhibits no compassion or care. Winifred sings about this realization and her desire to help George heal in an emotive scene with housekeeper Mrs. Brill (Madison Newberry).

When the bank calls George for an immediate meeting, he is certain that the fate of his career is sealed. To the contrary, his principled decision has saved the bank from a great loss to the wiles of unscrupulous Von Hussler, and, rather than being terminated, Mr. Banks is promoted. With her mission to unify the family and bringing all to value one another, Mary takes her leave.

“At its core, the message of ‘Mary Poppins’ is universally understood. Deep within, every one of us has something in our lives that needs healing, help and growth, and all share a simple desire to have someone to listen to them,” said Trementozzi.

“Leading the panoply of dancers to perform such classic numbers as “Let’s Go Fly a Kite,’ ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ and ‘Step in Time,’ choreographer Brianne Cook has accomplished impressively, as have each of the more than 70 members of the cast,” said Trementozzi. “In addition, the unforgettable, uplifting experience of the production was made possible through the talents and investment of those who have led the contributions of their teams: stage manager, Brittany Walters, student assistant stage manager, Brooke Tinnell, scenic designer, Jessica Trementozzi, and costumer, Melissa Reinhardt.”