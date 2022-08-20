136th generation of new Virginia State Police troopers graduate

The commonwealth recently graduated its 136th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 18 new troopers received their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County.

“The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country and are now joining a long line of distinguished troopers,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “2022 marks the 90th anniversary of the Virginia State Police, and these new troopers will forever be part of our valued history. We are proud to have them as part of the Virginia State Police family.”

The new troopers received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 136th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the academy Jan. 26.

After graduation, the new troopers reported to their individual duty assignments. For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area. Locally, Joshua Michael Nowacki of Fredericksburg was assigned to Stafford County.