AMERICAN LEGION: Post 290 elects new post commander

AMERICAN LEGION: Post 290 elects new post commander

Robert Ponzo and Steve Robertson are officers at American Legion Post 290 in Stafford County.

Steve Robertson, pictured right, was recently elected post commander of Stafford American Legion Post 290. Robertson has been a Legionnaire for 42 continuous years and is a third generation Legionnaire. Robertson began his military service in the United States Air Force and concluded it in the D.C. Army National Guard, retiring in 2010 as an Army captain.

Robertson worked on Capitol Hill as the American Legion’s Legislative Director for 22 years, then joined the professional staff of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) until he retired in 2016. Robertson is pictured with Post treasurer Robert Ponzo, left.

