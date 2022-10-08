This month begins a yearlong celebration of 100 years of service by Kiwanis of Fredericksburg. Throughout its history as a local club, Kiwanis has impacted children across the greater Fredericksburg region. To mark this special occasion, Kiwanis members planned a variety of community events.

The official kickoff event will be a service project on Kiwanis One Day, Oct. 22. Kiwanis of Fredericksburg is the Title Sponsor for the River Clean Up hosted by Friends of the Rappahannock. Along with club membership, volunteers from Circle K International and local Key Clubs will participate. This event is part of a larger volunteer effort coordinated by FOR.

Between February and August 2023, Fredericksburg Area Museum will exhibit archives showcasing the history and community impact of Kiwanis of Fredericksburg. This project is made possible by a grant from The Virginia Heritage Fund of the Community Foundation. Kiwanis archived its materials and is preparing items for display.

Kiwanis of Fredericksburg will host a formal dinner on Feb. 16, 2023, its 100th anniversary, at Stevenson Ridge. It will include dinner, speeches and an opportunity to raise funds for its scholarship program.

Finally, Kiwanis of Fredericksburg will install new, accessible playground equipment at Memorial Recreation Park near historic Kenmore. This project is made possible by a grant from the Duff McDuff Green Jr. Fund of The Community Foundation, as well as grants from Kiwanis Foundation of Fredericksburg and the Capital District Kiwanis Foundation.

“This year, our goals are to provide service to the community, celebrate the club’s impact and bring visibility to our mission,” said Sandra Erickson, chair of the 100-year anniversary committee.

“Over the past two years, Kiwanis of Fredericksburg has grown by 20%,” said Robert L. Dodd Jr., club president. “We hope to continue adding members throughout our anniversary year.”

The mission of Kiwanis of Fredericksburg is to provide mentorship and resources to develop the leadership skills of Fredericksburg-area youth. Each year, Kiwanis raises money for scholarships awarded to high school students. The club supports young leaders involved in Circle K Club at University of Mary Washington and Key Clubs at local high schools. They host service projects and assist nonprofit organizations across the region. Kiwanis of Fredericksburg also works side by side with the Kiwanis Foundation of Fredericksburg. The foundation supports many local nonprofit organizations with donations and sponsorships totaling more than $30,000 per year.