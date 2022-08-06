18th annual Preakness Party benefits Rappahannock Community College Educational Foundation

Kennersley on the Coan River in Lottsburg was the venue for Rappahannock Community College’s Preakness Party in May. More than 250 guests enjoyed appetizers and wine from local restaurants and wineries, bid on auction items, and watched a live stream of the Preakness stakes. Best hat and most dapper man contests during the festivities brought out the competitive spirit.

Guests enjoyed fare provided by top restaurants and caterers from the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula: Indian Creek Yacht & Country Club, Kilmarnock; Java Jack’s, Tappahannock; RCC Culinary Arts Program, Glenns; Relish Restaurant & Wine Bar, Warsaw; The Daily, Warsaw; and Two Fish Bistro & Tackle, Montross. Local wines were served by General’s Ridge Vineyard, Hague; Good Luck Cellars, Kilmarnock; and Ingleside Vineyards, Oak Grove.

Over the past 18 years, the RCC Preakness Party has provided more than $1 million in support of Rappahannock Community College and its students. Each year, proceeds from the event help support the RCC student scholarship program that is providing 340 scholarships totaling over $506,000 for the 2022–23 academic year. This includes 183 scholarships totaling $198,000 to every high school senior who completed the scholarship application, ensuring that a college education is within reach for students.

“The Preakness Party is the signature fundraising event for RCC’s Educational Foundation,” said Sarah Pope, Vice President of College Advancement for RCC. “We truly value the community support, steering committee, staff and volunteers who help put on this worthwhile and fun event each year!”