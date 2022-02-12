516 Project Ministry extends services to rebuild and repair essential facilities for Micah Ecumenical Ministries and Hope House

Fredericksburg-based nonprofit 516 Project Ministry has begun a new initiative to help local organizations on a mission to provide shelter to our homeless. The project started recently at Micah Ecumenical Ministries townhome for the homeless where a crew of members and volunteers from the 516 Project renovated the kitchen floor. The crew also visited Loisann’s Hope House to install flooring and kitchen counters for the nonprofit’s offices and residences.

As a Christian-based ministry, the 516 Project has been focused on home repair and disaster relief. By partnering with local nonprofits, the ministry can expand its reach to serve the community in a new way.

“We are blessed to be able to share the love of Jesus beyond our core programs,” said James Roberson, founder and president of 516 Project. “Our mission is to build access to hope,” Roberson added, “Through this initiative, we can extend that hope to hundreds of people in our area who need it the most.”

According to the Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care, over 1,250 individuals suffering from homelessness were assisted in our area last year. The homes and shelter both Micah and Hope House provide are essential refuges for our neighbors in need.

“516 Project’s help with home repair makes a real difference in our neighbors’ lives,” said Jill Clare, Micah’s executive administrator. “Our neighbors who have experienced homelessness and now are in our supportive housing program appreciate living in a community with many organizations ready and willing to help out, through compassionate service.”

Once the crew from 516 Project put the finishing touches on Micah’s kitchen renovations, leadership at Hope House prepared for much-needed renovations at their facilities. A multi-family unit serving up to nine families was the main priority.

“Loisann’s Hope House could not have the impact that we’ve had in ending homelessness for families without partnerships like 516,” said Lisa Crittenden, CEO of Hope House.

“The families we open our doors to are coming off of the street into a warm environment where they will be nurtured and begin to feel stable. I am jumping up and down for the shelter renovations 516 Project has provided!”

From July 2021 to January 2022 Hope House has provided shelter and services to over 500 people, 303 of them children. The 35-year-old organization welcomed four new families in a recent week alone.

This project comes off the heels of a busy end of 2021 and the start of the New Year. From providing aid to victims of the Kentucky tornado to clearing properties after our recent snowstorm, the nonprofit has been moving and growing at a record clip. The advancements of the ministry’s work were recently recognized by the Fredericksburg Area Builders Association at their annual gala where 516 Project received an award for Builder of the Year.

“We wouldn’t be able to be the light for so many people in need without the dedication of our amazing volunteers and supporters. I am so thankful for their belief in what we are doing,” Roberson explained.