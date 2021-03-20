70th annual Fine Arts Show and Sale announces awards

The 70th annual Fine Arts Show and Sale concluded March 14 with the announcement of winners. More than 550 people attended the show and sale, which was judged by Debra Balestreri, director of Visual Arts Education at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, and adjunct professor of art at the University of Mary Washington. Balestreri remarked that one of the most rewarding, but challenging, tasks asked of arts professionals is to jury a show.
Among other considerations, she looked for craftsmanship and technical skill, use of color and light, and the expression of mood in each piece. First, second and third place awards were given in each of eight categories. The following first place awards were presented:
- 3D Sculpture: Joe Richardelli “Legs Holding Marbles”
- Acrylic: Elizabeth Hodes “Beside Quiet Streams”
- Drawing: Vicky McCracken “Lupine Trio”
- Mixed Media: Kathleen King Mullins “Happiness (In My Backyard Series #3)”
- Novice: Olga Mirmanova “Jamaica”
- Oil: Beverly Taves “Girl With the Chocolate Chunk Cookie”
- Photography: Vicki Varela “Stoves by the Fire”
- Watercolor: Lizabeth Castellano–King “River Rocks”
Best in Show was awarded to Joshua Moore for “The Monkey Way.”
The Marguerite Wyant Memorial Award is given every year in honor of Marguerite Wyant, who taught for Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation. This year’s recipient was Rob Carroll for “Coming Home.”
The Shannon Broom Memorial Award is given by The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg in memory of young artist Shannon Broom, who earned both a red ribbon and popular vote award in her initial Fine Arts Exhibit in 1998. This year’s winner was Kathy Waltermire for “Comin’ Right Up.”
The watercolor submission “River Rocks” by Lisabeth Castellano–King won the popular vote.
Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation and The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg sponsored the event. Jane Shelhorse and Kimberly Herbert of Parks and Rec worked with The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg’s Arts and Cultural Chairperson, Ronda Worcester, to organize the event. Proceeds from the show will benefit The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg’s local scholarship programs and Parks, Recreation and Events programs. For information regarding next year’s show, contact Kimberly Herbert at ksherbert@fredericksburgva.gov.