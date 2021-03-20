70th annual Fine Arts Show and Sale announces awards

The 70th annual Fine Arts Show and Sale concluded March 14 with the announcement of winners. More than 550 people attended the show and sale, which was judged by Debra Balestreri, director of Visual Arts Education at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, and adjunct professor of art at the University of Mary Washington. Balestreri remarked that one of the most rewarding, but challenging, tasks asked of arts professionals is to jury a show.

Among other considerations, she looked for craftsmanship and technical skill, use of color and light, and the expression of mood in each piece. First, second and third place awards were given in each of eight categories. The following first place awards were presented:

3D Sculpture: Joe Richardelli “Legs Holding Marbles”

Acrylic: Elizabeth Hodes “Beside Quiet Streams”

Drawing: Vicky McCracken “Lupine Trio”

Mixed Media: Kathleen King Mullins “Happiness (In My Backyard Series #3)”

Novice: Olga Mirmanova “Jamaica”

Oil: Beverly Taves “Girl With the Chocolate Chunk Cookie”

Photography: Vicki Varela “Stoves by the Fire”

Watercolor: Lizabeth Castellano–King “River Rocks”

Best in Show was awarded to Joshua Moore for “The Monkey Way.”