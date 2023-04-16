Three deer, including one that’s albino, gather on the edge of a field in Sumerduck as sunset nears. True albino deer are rare and have pink eyes and white hooves, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Other deer with patches of white are known as piebald, or commonly called calico or pinto deer, and they also can have harmful physical conditions such as skeletal deformities, VWR reports.
A special sight in Sumerduck
- LOU CORDERO
