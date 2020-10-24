 Skip to main content
A SWEET CELEBRATION: Community honors centenarian on her birthday
A SWEET CELEBRATION: Community honors centenarian on her birthday

Janice Sacra celebrated her 100th birthday Oct. 12.

Janice “Mamaw” Sacra of Partlow enjoyed a drive-by parade that included local fire trucks and rescue squads in honor of her 100th birthday Oct. 12. The oldest member of Waller’s Baptist Church, she has lived in Partlow for 81 years and enjoys visits from her family and friends and “all the sweets she can eat,” according to relatives. Her family includes her daughter-in-law; two grandsons; four great-grandsons; two great-great grandsons; and her dear friend, Kelly.

