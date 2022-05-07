AARP Virginia volunteers recognized at annual awards celebration

AARP Virginia volunteers were awarded for their exemplary efforts at the 2021 AARP Virginia Awards Celebration on April 28.

Devoted to honoring AARP Virginia’s most dedicated volunteers, this year’s awards highlighted individuals committed to community service and helping everyone age with dignity and purpose.

This year’s recipient of the Elvira B. Shaw Award is Debi Taylor of Stafford County.

Taylor is a member of the Commonwealth Council on Aging, representing the first Congressional district.

In her advocacy efforts, Taylor is focused on two major goals: getting the Virginia General Assembly to pass legislation establishing minimum staffing standards for nursing homes and making nursing homes reveal their corporate ownership.