AARP volunteers offer free tax preparation

The primary purpose of the AARP Tax Aide program is to provide free tax preparation for low- to moderate-income families and individuals whose returns are within the scope of volunteer training. Space restrictions and fewer volunteers because of COVID issues will significantly restrict the number of returns prepared this season. Those with adjusted gross incomes greater than $125,000 and complicated tax issues should consider other avenues for their tax preparation to help AARP tax aide volunteers focus on those truly needing these free services. AARP membership is not required.