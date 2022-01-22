AARP volunteers offer free tax preparation

Beginning in February, AARP will provide free tax preparation in Stafford, Spotsylvania, Orange, Caroline, Culpeper, Essex and Madison counties.
The primary purpose of the AARP Tax Aide program is to provide free tax preparation for low- to moderate-income families and individuals whose returns are within the scope of volunteer training. Space restrictions and fewer volunteers because of COVID issues will significantly restrict the number of returns prepared this season. Those with adjusted gross incomes greater than $125,000 and complicated tax issues should consider other avenues for their tax preparation to help AARP tax aide volunteers focus on those truly needing these free services. AARP membership is not required.
For purposes of safety and efficiency of tax preparation:
- A tax packet must be obtained and completely filled out prior to making an in-person appointment.
- All personal tax documents must be collected and the Intake Form (13614-C) completed and signed before the appointment can be scheduled.
- Masks are required without exception for appointments in person.
- Hours and days vary by location, and procedures for appointments will be provided when the appointment is made.
- No walk-in appointments are available at any site this year.
LOCATIONS
- Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Stafford. Currently closed; when it reopens will take appointments on Mondays and some Fridays or Saturdays. Call 540/372-1144, ext. 746, for appointments and packet information.
- Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Spotsylvania. Currently closed; when it reopens will take appointments on Wednesdays and Fridays. Call 540/785-9267 for appointments and packet information.
- Snow Library, 8740 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Currently closed; when it reopens will take appointments on Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call 540/372-1144 for appointments and packet information. Call 540/412-8320 for tax-related questions.
- Lake of the Woods Clubhouse, 102 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove. Open Fridays and Saturdays. New this year: Pick up packets at Wilderness Library, 6421 Flat Run Road, Locust Grove. Call 540/318-0345 for appointments.
- Orange Community Center, 235 Warren St., Orange. Open Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 540/661-5475 for appointments and packet information.
- Caroline County Library, 17202 Richmond Turnpike, Milford (Bowling Green). Open Fridays. Call 804/633-5455 for appointments and packet information.
- Culpeper Senior Center, 710 U.S. Ave., Culpeper. Open Thursdays and Saturdays. Call 540/308-9763 for appointments.
- Essex Public Library, 117 North Church Lane, Tappahannock. Open Mondays and Wednesdays. Call 804/443-4945 for appointments.
- Virginia Tech Extension Office, 2 South Main St., Madison. Open Mondays from Feb. 14. Call 540/948-6881 for appointments. For tax-related questions call 540/268-8837 and leave a message.
Call your nearest location for information packets and appointments. Central Rappahannock Regional Libraries have temporarily closed due to COVID but may offer curb service to pick up the tax packets required before making an appointment. All library sites are expected to eventually open; timing is dependent upon COVID issues. Appointments will generally run through April 15, consistent with site hours and days of operation.