Adam Pellegreen awarded RCS scholarship

The Rappahannock Choral Society has awarded the Ann E. Parker Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 to Adam Pellegreen. This award is presented annually to a senior graduating from a Spotsylvania County high school.

Adam is a recent graduate of Riverbend High School where he played bass in the symphonic orchestra and jazz band as well as trumpet in the band. Over the years, he has had the honor of being selected to participate as a bassist in district, regional and state-wide select orchestras. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta math honor society, the Science National Honor Society and Tri-M music honor society.

Like many musicians in their youth, Adam admitted that he “shared the groans over practice logs and the arduous job that is learning an instrument.” Fortunately, the more he practiced, the better he got. And the better he got, the more he enjoyed it.

Adam has been accepted into several university music programs at James Madison University, George Mason University and West Virginia University. He has chosen James Madison University where he will double major in engineering and music.

Adam is the son of Kathy and Harold Pellegreen of Spotsylvania.