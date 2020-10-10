Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society receives Virginia Humanities Scholars grant

In accordance with the grant, 20 scholars were selected with expertise in diverse areas. Their topics include history, genealogy, DNA, culture, migration patterns, military, government, plantation and other types of records, and trade and commerce, each of which is framed within an understanding of the African American experience. Their research ranges from before the first Africans landed in the colony of Virginia in 1619 to the present, and provides a framework for understanding current issues faced by African Americans. The work of these scholars has expanded the body of knowledge of African-ancestored family history, genealogy and cultural diversity.