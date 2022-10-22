Alexander Graham Bell Croquet Tournament raises money for Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department

As a result of this year’s ninth annual Alexander Graham Bell Croquet Tournament, more than $15,795 has been donated to the Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department during the past 10 years.

The annual event brings together 36 competitors each September to Colonial Beach, along the Potomac River. Competitors and spectators enjoy a day of sport and food and drink and music.

“Our proceeds this year totaled $1,558.51,” stated event chairman Thom Savage. “When you add that to the last 10 years, we have contributed $15,795.25 to the town’s volunteer fire department,” he added. “We lost a year due to COVID.”

“This event is a great day along the river, and we are able to give a lot of fun to the players and about 150 spectators,” Savage added. “It is also great that we are able to contribute financially to the town’s firefighters, who work so hard to keep all of us safe.”

Carlos Castro and his band, The Castaways, performed classic rock during the afternoon’s lunch break.

This year Conway, South Carolina, resident Mike Gentzel won the final match. Gentzel also won the tournament in 2014 and 2019.

Gentzel was joined in the championship match by Mike Bresney of Naples, Florida; James Heflin and Gary Wolford, both of Stafford County; Keith Bartlett of Alexandria; and Hannah Savage of Norfolk.

In the last minutes of the final match, Heflin, the 2018 and 2021 champion, battled Wolford as Wolford sent Heflin to the rear of the pack on two occasions. Wolford was tournament champion in 2016. While those two competitors slugged it out, Gentzel was able to slip in and finish the game.

Competitors, this year, traveled from Florida and New York state, as well as South Carolina and Virginia to compete.

The event is run each year by volunteers, and all proceeds go to the firefighters.