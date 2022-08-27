The Virginia Beta Beta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international organization for women educators, installed two Little Free Libraries at the YMCA on Butler Road. Beta Beta consists of actively teaching and retired teachers in the Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George county school districts. Beta Beta has volunteered and supported several groups in the area, including Hope House, Cardinal Village, the Fredericksburg Food Bank, the Salvation Army and Stafford Sheriff’s Department. It has also given monetary scholarships. The libraries are nationally registered, so “Take a Book and Leave a Book!”
ALPHA DELTA KAPPA: Educators place Little Free Libraries at YMCA
