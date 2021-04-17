American Heritage Girl Troop VA 0128 continues to thrive during pandemic

This past year American Heritage Girl Troop VA 0128, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, celebrated its 10th anniversary. American Heritage Girls is a faith-based K–12 organization divided into units based on age. Troop VA 0128 is sponsored by St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women and supported by Knights of Columbus Council 4034.

Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the troop thrived. Girls met outside in the parking lot in late summer and early fall, and in winter, meetings were held inside the parish school’s gymnasium, socially distanced with masks. During bad weather or COVID restrictions, the troop met online and worked on religious emblems. Members also enjoyed a big troop camping trip.

Troop VA 0128 has historically been a very active troop. Girls have earned badges for heritage, family living, arts, outdoor skills, personal well-being, and science and technology, as well as sports pins, religious and level awards, and activity patches.

The troop has regularly organized a regional camporee; the most recent in October 2019 hosted troops from seven states and almost a thousand girls, leaders and instructors exploring archery, shooting, rock climbing, astronomy, self-defense and other activities.