AMERICAN LEGION: Auxiliary member recognized for work on Historian program
Department officers Frank Hillyard and Johnny Baker recognize Joyce Thompson of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 290.

Department Commander Frank Hillyard and Department Sergeant-at-arms Johnny Baker recognize Joyce Thompson of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 290 in Stafford County for her work on the Department Historian Guideline program. Thompson and her husband, Department Historian Edward Thompson, distributed more than 200 three-ring binders of complete historian Post guidelines at the Department Fall Conference, held in October in Williamsburg. Awards were distributed to history contest winners, and a historian class was conducted.

