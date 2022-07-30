 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AMERICAN LEGION: Auxiliary selects Outstanding Virginian

AMERICAN LEGION: Auxiliary selects Outstanding Virginian

Senior Justice of the Virginia Supreme Court William C. Mims receives the Outstanding Virginian Award.

Senior Justice of the Virginia Supreme Court William C. Mims was awarded the Outstanding Virginian Award at the annual convention of the American Legion Auxiliary State of Virginia held in July at the Dulles Hilton. Mims is pictured with Pat Upshaw, vice-chair; Staci King, president; and Susan Lee, chair of the Committee for Outstanding Virginian.

