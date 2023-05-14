May 26 is National Poppy Day. The American Legion brought the observance to the United States by asking Congress to designate the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day. In 1920, the poppy became the official flower of the American Legion family to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during World War I. In 1924, the distribution of poppies became a national program of the service organization.

Many of the red crepe-paper flowers are handcrafted by hospitalized and disabled military veterans. Making the poppies provides a financial and therapeutic benefit while helping other veterans through donations collected.

Led by the American Legion Auxiliary, each year members of the American Legion Family Unit 290 distribute bright red memorial poppies in Stafford County. Poppies are never sold. All donations received are used by the American Legion Family for its programs to support the future of veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families with medical and financial needs.

American Legion family members will be at various locations during the month of May. Stop by and accept a poppy to wear in honor and memory.

The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms. This designation adds to a tradition found in many countries around the world. National Poppy Day encourages all Americans to wear a red poppy to honor the fallen and support the living heroes who have worn our nation’s uniform.

The American Legion Auxiliary is the world’s largest women’s patriotic service organization serving, helping and meeting the needs of America’s veterans, the military and their families—both here and abroad. For more information visit alaforveterans.org or staffordpost290.org.