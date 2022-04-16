Members of American Legion Post 320 and Scout Pack 320, which is sponsored by the Post, participated in the annual Spotsylvania Clean Up Day held in March. The Scout Pack worked the area in and around Wilderness Elementary School while the Legion Post members focused on the area in and around the Post on Brock Road.
AMERICAN LEGION: Members and Scouts clean up in Spotsylvania
A variety of awards were presented to community leaders in preservation at Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc.'s annual meeting, held recently at the Renwick Courthouse on Princess Anne Street.
Rappahannock Area Community Services Board selected Joseph Wickens to be the agency’s executive director. He succeeds Jane Yaun, who retired April 1.
HUMANE SOCIETY INTRODUCES PUPPY PARTIES
CLASSES / EVENTS
VIRGINIA TECH
After a two-year absence, the Louisa County Public Schools Arts Festival featured thousands of pieces of artwork, the Louisa County Middle School choir and the Louisa County High School band.
Ryan Murray, a senior at Stafford Senior High School, has been named a 2022 recipient of the Harry F. Byrd Jr. Leadership Award.
EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative joined other local businesses and organizations to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Fredericksburg's Bowl for Kids’ Sake event.
The Paul Stefan Foundation has launched a campaign to purchase and install two replacement HVAC units at its regional maternity and education center in Orange.