AMERICAN LEGION: Members and Scouts clean up in Spotsylvania

AMERICAN LEGION: Members and Scouts clean up in Spotsylvania

American Legion Post 320 and Scout Pack 320 participate on Spotsylvania Clean Up Day.

Members of American Legion Post 320 and Scout Pack 320, which is sponsored by the Post, participated in the annual Spotsylvania Clean Up Day held in March. The Scout Pack worked the area in and around Wilderness Elementary School while the Legion Post members focused on the area in and around the Post on Brock Road.

