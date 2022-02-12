AMERICAN LEGION: Post 290 honors Four Chaplains, deceased members

American Legion Post 290 recently conducted its Four Chaplains Memorial Service at its hall on Mountain View Road. The Four Chaplains, the Rev. George L. Fox, Rabbi Alexander D. Goode, the Rev. Clark V. Poling and Father John P. Washington, were honored for their sacrifice during World War II.

The Post also held Everlasting services for 13 deceased members, and the Auxiliary honored one of its deceased members.

Post Commander Patrick Fox served as program director. The ceremony was conducted by Unity 4 Guard of Honor, Department of Virginia. Post members Keith Angle, Katie Hichborn, Bob Ponzo and Steve Robertson, pictured, read the biographies of the chaplains.