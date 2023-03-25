Stafford American Legion Post 290 celebrated the 104th birthday of The American Legion with a dinner for its members. Founded March 15, 1919, by World War I veterans in Paris, France, The American Legion remains the largest wartime veterans’ service organization with more than 12,000 Posts around the globe. Post 290 was chartered in 1946 by World War II veterans and continues to serve service members, veterans and their families.
American Legion Post 290 marks 104th birthday of the veterans' service organization
