Cheryl Clarke, with Quilts of Valor, presents a handmade quilt to Ed Thompson, a Korean War U.S. Air Force veteran and retired New York firefighter. His wife, Joyce, celebrated this very special moment with Ed. Members of the Stafford American Legion Post 290 were also present.
American Legion Post 290 veteran receives Quilt of Valor
