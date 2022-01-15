AMERICAN LEGION: Post 320 marks a milestone

On Nov. 13, American Legion Post 320 in Spotsylvania County celebrated its 75th anniversary. Post 320 received its charter from The American Legion National Headquarters on Nov. 22, 1946. The Post, located at 8456 Brock Road, has more than 445 registered members.
Distinguished guests included Department Auxiliary Vice-President Pamela Liscombe, Department Commander Frank Hillyard, Post 320 Commander George “Joe” Nemes Jr., Detachment Commander Joe Gallagher and Eastern Regional Commander Jarrod Vass, pictured left to right. The Honorable Bobby Orrock and Honorable Mark Cole are not pictured but were in attendance.
