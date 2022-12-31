 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

American Legion Post 320 members lay wreaths at Oak Hill Cemetery

  • 0

Members of the American Legion Post 320 Spotsylvania County participate in the annual Wreaths Across America event held at Oak Hill Cemetery. Post members assisted in placing more than 900 wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans in remembrance of their service to our country.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Neighbors collect coats for the homeless

Neighbors in the retirement community collected 102 new and lightly worn coats and jackets, 12 sweaters, 10 hats and 15 pairs of gloves were donated for those in need.

Watch Now: Related Video

New technology means your smartphone could soon check for Covid-19, flu or colds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert