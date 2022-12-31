 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Legion Post 320 volunteers deliver fruit baskets to veterans

American Legion Post 320 member Roy Murphy (front row, third from right) and his Christmas volunteers gather at the Giant grocery on Route 208 to pick up fruit baskets to deliver to veterans residing in assisted living facilities in the Spotsylvania County–Fredericksburg area. The group delivered 175 fruit baskets to veterans this year.

