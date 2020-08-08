You have permission to edit this article.
AMERICAN LEGION: Riders bond on bikes
AMERICAN LEGION: Riders bond on bikes

Members of the Spotsylvania American Legion Riders, Chapter 320, recently embarked on a ride to the Hatton Ferry.

Members of the Spotsylvania American Legion Riders, Chapter 320, recently embarked on a ride to the Hatton Ferry. The ferry, considered one of Virginia’s top historic sites, is located near Scottsville, along the James River. Gill Boggs said, “It was all we needed to relieve stress and bond with like-minded people, while staying at a safe distance as well.”

Motorcycle enthusiasts who are active military, retired, veteran, spouse, or the child of an active-duty military person or veteran are invited to join the group on future rides and to become a member of the American Legion Riders Chapter 320.

Upcoming activities include the “Allied Friendship Ride,” a ride to the Outer Banks in North Carolina as part of efforts to recognize British brethren and honor those who fell during World War II. It is traditionally held each May. More information is available by email to Vaalpost320aldirector@gmail.com; or visit spotsylvaniapost320.org.

