AMERICAN LEGION: Stein appointed Department of Virginia judge advocate
Past Department Commander Dave Stein has been appointed judge advocate, the top department legislative position in the American Legion, state of Virginia.

Past Department Commander Dave Stein has been appointed judge advocate, the top department legislative position in the American Legion, state of Virginia. Stein, a retired Marine, is a perfect and ideal fit. Addressing the members of Post 290, he pointed out that this year will be historical and extremely difficult due to several reasons. Of course, COVID-19 is at the top of the list. Many of the more than 200 Posts in Virginia will face severe monetary difficulties and possible legal challengers to Post elections, plus many other unforeseen problems.

Likewise, new membership rules adopted by the Legion to join the organization will be scrutinized. Stein stated that the Posts’ normal, everyday occurrences will always happen and will be properly probed. Stein made a very strong point to say all veterans, properly discharged and with all the required qualifications, will be welcomed aboard, and no violation of any sort will be tolerated.

Stein, a resident of Stafford County and local businessman, will face a difficult year but stated he is ready and willing to serve his organization.

