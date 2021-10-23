 Skip to main content
AMERICAN LEGION: Thompson to serve as Department Historian
Edward Thompson has been appointed Department Historian of the American Legion.

Thompson, a legionnaire for more than 50 years, has been a leader, specializing in Legion history, for many years. An active member with the New York American Legion, he held office in many capacities: Post, County, District and Department. After moving to Stafford County, he became a member of Stafford Post 290, and for the last 17 years, he has been active in Post 290 and the 16th District.

Due to the pandemic, Thompson will concentrate on bringing the department history program back online. Thompson has also been appointed to serve on the Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation Council.

