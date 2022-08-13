American Red Cross of Rappahannock names Patricia Wolfrey as new executive director

After an inclusive search, the American Red Cross of Rappahannock has announced Patricia “Tricia” Wolfrey as its new executive director.

“Having Tricia join our Red Cross team in the Rappahannock Chapter has been exciting,” said James Hatcher, CEO, American Red Cross Virginia Region. “Her experience in humanitarian work and her local familiarity make Tricia an excellent addition to the Virginia Region. She is the right person to lead the Rappahannock chapter in delivering our mission across our local communities.”

Wolfrey began her new role with the American Red Cross in April. Her role includes responsibilities for mission capacity building, strengthening relationships across the community, and promoting American Red Cross programs and opportunities for community involvement.

Wolfrey’s career has always had a distinct focus on health and human services. Before joining the Red Cross, Wolfrey led capital campaigns and other fundraising activities within the Fredericksburg region, including fund development and capacity-building roles at Lloyd Moss Free Clinic, Mary Washington Healthcare, Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the Rappahannock United Way.

She is no stranger to volunteer work either. Wolfrey has been an active community volunteer, including a variety of leadership roles with the Fredericksburg Jaycees, where she served as the Community Development vice president, president, and chairman of the board. In addition, she also served as a charter member of the Spotsylvania Education Foundation.

“Over the years, I have seen the many benefits the Red Cross brings to our community and have heard a number of heartwarming stories from those who have received assistance,” said Patricia Wolfrey, executive director Red Cross Rappahannock Chapter. “It is my privilege to serve as the executive director, and I am excited to help fulfill the Red Cross mission in the Rappahannock Chapter.

Wolfrey graduated summa cum laude from the University of Mary Washington. Furthermore, she holds post-graduate certificates from William and Mary’s National Planned Giving Institute and the University of Wisconsin’s Institute for Philanthropy. She currently lives in Spotsylvania County where she and her husband, Terry, have raised four daughters. She credits her career in community service to the values and ideals learned as a child.