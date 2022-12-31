Ancient Order of Hibernians draw winning ticket for 14th annual Trip for Two to Ireland

The winning ticket for the 14th annual Ancient Order of Hibernians Trip for Two to Ireland raffle was drawn during the Halfway to St. Patrick Day celebration at Fredericksburg’s Colonial Tavern–Home to the Irish Brigade. It was with great anticipation when a 5-year-old Irish dancer from the Muggivan School of Irish Dance picked the winner from the barrel containing 1,200 tickets.

This year’s winner is James Crockett. He and his family, wife Megan and daughter Rachel, will make their trip to Ireland in spring.

Halfway to St. Patrick Day, Irish American Heritage Month and the annual Shamrock Charity Golf Classic are significant aspects of the Gen. Thomas F. Meagher Division outreach and fundraising programs.

The division is grateful for the tremendous community support for the annual raffle. Net proceeds from the raffle and the golf tournament enable the division to support several local charities, scholastic awards, the needs of the four area Catholic parishes and organizations that promote Irish traditions in music, dance and storytelling.

During Irish American Heritage Month in March, displays and docents will be present at three area libraries. This is a piece of Hibernian outreach activities designed to highlight Irish American history and traditions.