Recently, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank completed its annual Canstruction display contest at Spotsylvania Towne Centre. At the competitive and artistic event, organizations, schools and businesses build structures out of non-perishable food items which are judged in a variety of ways, and then those food items become donations to the food bank after the competition closes.
This year’s event was held March 12–19 with 15 competitors. Structures built resulted in a cumulative donation of food sufficient for nearly 15,000 meals and generated an additional $7,750 in sponsorship funding.
Winners included Best Meal: Germanna Community College; Best Original Design: Germanna Community College; Best Use of Labels: Germanna Community College; Most Cans: Ulliman Schutte Construction with 2,616 cans; People’s Choice: Life Church DC Deacon Ministry, bottom left; and Structural Ingenuity: Germanna Community College.