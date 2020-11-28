Annual food drive benefits Wilderness Food Pantry

Members of Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company Inc. recently concluded a fourth annual food drive to benefit the Wilderness Food Pantry. The event looked different this year due to COVID; volunteers were not able to have any of their fire trucks or ambulances stationed at collection points.

However, the food drive added more than 500 pounds of food to the shelves of Wilderness Food Pantry, located in the Locust Grove Town Center, and more than $500 to its coffers. All funds and food collected as part of the two-day event were transferred to the pantry to help neighbors in need.

“We were so grateful for everyone in the community who helped to make this event happen, especially our local Walmart (facility 5731) and Food Lion (store 973) stores who allowed us to station collection boxes at their respective stores,” said past fire chief and food drive chairman Dick Ferguson, as he surveyed the donations. “In these unusual times, families need assistance from food pantries more than ever, and our local pantry continues to see an increase in the number of households in their program.”