Annual food drive helps to stock the shelves for the Wilderness Food Pantry

Members of Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company Inc. recently concluded their annual food drive to benefit the Wilderness Food Pantry.

“We are grateful to everyone in the community who helped to make the collection successful. This annual event could not happen without our dedicated volunteers and our local partners, Walmart (Facility 5731) and Food Lion (Store 973),” said retired Fire Chief Dick Ferguson, chairman of the annual event. “In these complicated economic times, we know that we have neighbors in need of assistance and local pantries, such as the Wilderness Food Pantry, continue to see an increase in those enrolling in their program.”

“Since 1971, Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company has been a part of the community,” said Public Information Officer John Farrell. “Chief Cianci and our members are dedicated to helping those in need, both during emergencies and community events.”

The food drive added more than 1,840 pounds of food to the shelves of the Wilderness Food Pantry, located in the Locust Grove Town Center, and more than $1,750 to its coffers. All donations were delivered by volunteers to the staff at the pantry to help neighbors in need. There’s still time to donate, visit lowlions.org/food-pantry for information.

The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company responded to 820 calls for service in 2021 and serves the residents, businesses, houses of worship and academic institutions located in the Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas of eastern Orange County along Route 3 and Route 20.